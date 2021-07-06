Juan Castillo: Birmingham City sign Chelsea defender on season-long loan deal
Birmingham City have signed Chelsea defender Juan Castillo on a season-long loan deal.
The 21-year-old has represented the Netherlands up to Under-20 level.
He spent last season on loan in the Eredivisie at AZ Alkmaar and ADO Den Haag.
"The atmosphere around the place is really positive, so it is now a case of working hard during pre-season and being ready for the opening matches," he told the club website.
