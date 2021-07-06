Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Juan Castillo ended last season on loan at ADO Den Haag, who finished bottom of the Eredivisie

Birmingham City have signed Chelsea defender Juan Castillo on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old has represented the Netherlands up to Under-20 level.

He spent last season on loan in the Eredivisie at AZ Alkmaar and ADO Den Haag.

"The atmosphere around the place is really positive, so it is now a case of working hard during pre-season and being ready for the opening matches," he told the club website.

