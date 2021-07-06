Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Maeva Clemaron was part of the Everton side who reached the 2020 Women's FA Cup final

Women's Super League side Tottenham Hotspur have signed former Everton pair Maeva Clemaron and Tinja-Riikka Korpela on one-year contracts.

Midfielder Clemaron, 28, has been capped five times by France and was part of the 2019 World Cup squad.

Goalkeeper Korpela, 35, a Finland international was also at Everton for two seasons alongside Clemaron.

The pair were both part of the Toffees side which reached the 2020 Women's FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Spurs have the option to extend both players' contracts by another year.

