Scott Parker (left) started working with the Bournemouth squad last week following his arrival from Fulham

Scott Parker says more long-term planning was a factor in his decision to quit Fulham and become Bournemouth's new manager.

The 40-year-old left Fulham following their relegation from the Premier League to join their Championship rivals on a three-year deal last month.

"At this moment in my career, what's important is to be around a football club that has a vision," Parker said.

"There's a long-term goal here that fits to where I needed to be."

After seeing their five-year spell in the top flight come to an end in 2020, Bournemouth finished sixth in the second tier last season.

The Cherries were subsequently beaten in the Championship play-off semi-finals by Brentford, missing the chance to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

"I've lived around football for a long time and I feel I have some clear ideas on what clubs need to be successful," Parker said.

"I feel I've come to a place where I can implement them, around people that also understand.

"There's a process here. I'm looking forward to try to develop and move on as a club really."

Former England midfielder Parker led Fulham to promotion back to the top flight via the play-offs in 2019-20, but he could not keep the west London club up last season.

He says he is "excited" by the challenge of trying to lead Bournemouth to promotion.

"Me and my staff invested a huge amount, emotionally and physically, to our last job," he said.

"But the energy bars have come right up again since we've come together in a new environment. We'll be giving everything we can."

However, Parker says it is "clear" Bournemouth need "some additions" to their squad to compete at the top end of the Championship.

"We are missing six or seven players from last season, so in terms of the squad base line we are short," he added.

"In this division what is vitally important is having a squad of players that are willing to do everything in their powers for the team to be successful.

"Tactically, we will be trying to implement a philosophy which is new to the players which I'm going to explain to them."

Parker has already welcomed one new addition to the Vitality Stadium with the signing of midfielder Emiliano Marcondes on a three-year deal following his release by Brentford.

Bournemouth begin their 2021-22 Championship campaign at home against West Brom on Friday, 6 August.