Jane Ross, left, has scored 62 times in 136 appearances for Scotland

Rangers have signed vastly-experienced Scotland forward Jane Ross after she left Manchester United.

Ross has scored 62 goals in 136 games for her country and has spent the past six years in England with West Ham and both Manchester clubs.

The Glasgow side finished third in the SWPL last term.

"Rangers are a team who are growing and improving every season so for me growing up as a Rangers supporter it was an easy decision," Ross, 31, said.

"Professionalism is something I value and it is great to see a club like Rangers go to that level and the league in general is continuing to grow and improve."