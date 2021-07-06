Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Danny Lloyd had stints at Salford City and Stockport County before his move to Tranmere last summer

League One club Gillingham have signed midfielder Danny Lloyd on a free transfer following his departure from Tranmere Rovers.

The 29-year-old scored seven goals in 39 appearances for Rovers last season, and turned down the offer of a new contract at Prenton Park.

Lloyd previously played for Gills manager Steve Evans at Peterborough.

"The lad has a great left foot, works his socks off and is a very nice signing," Evans told the club website. external-link

Gillingham have not disclosed the length of Lloyd's deal at MEMS Priestfield Stadium.

