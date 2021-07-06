Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic have opened talks with Rubin Kazan over 26-year-old Sweden cap Carl Starfelt as a potential replacement for Kristoffer Ajer should the Norway centre-half leave this summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic have lodged a £4m offer with Rubin Kazan for Starfelt. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic could be priced out of a move for Aaron Hickey as Bologna want £8m for the former Hearts left-back - more than double what the Scottish Premiership club had earmarked for the 19-year-old who has had one season in Serie A. (Il Resto Del Carlino) external-link

Charlie Wyke has said goodbye to Sunderland fans on social media amid speculation linking the 28-year-old striker with Celtic, but the Englishman is also a target for Wigan Athletic. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Rangers, Brighton & Hove Albion, Galatasaray, Leeds United and Lille have all been linked with Abdou Harroui as Sparta Rotterdam claim there is a long list of admirers of the winger, but the Dutch outfit insist they have yet to receive a firm offer for the 23-year-old who could be allowed to leave this summer for a cut-price £2m. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers-linked Joey Veerman has urged Dutch club Heerenveen to allow him to move to Serie A after Hellas Verona made the first move for the 22-year-old midfielder. (Leeuwarder Courant) external-link

Hearts hope more than 2,000 fans will be allowed to attend their Scottish Premiership curtain-raiser against Celtic at Tynecastle. (Scotsman) external-link

Manager Robbie Neilson will give Jordan Roberts the chance to revive his Hearts career once the 27-year-old recovers from the niggling injury that ended his loan spell with Motherwell last season as the Englishman enters the final year of his contract. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon, the Perth-born 31-year-old who has seven caps for Canada, admits he would consider a move to North America before the end of his career. (The Courier) external-link

Former Scotland midfielder Graham Dorrans has returned to Scotland one year into his two-year contract with Western Sydney Wanderers, the 34-year-old, now a free agent, telling the A-League outfit's fans he had to return to his homeland for family reasons. (The Herald) external-link