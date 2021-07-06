Last updated on .From the section Scottish Challenge Cup

Inverness Caledonian Thistle against Raith Rovers were due to play in the 2019-20 final

Joint holders Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Raith Rovers will both be at home after the draw for the opening rounds of the Scottish Challenge Cup.

The 2019-20 final and last season's competition were both cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will relaunch as the SPFL Trust Trophy with ties on 10/11 August.

Caley Thistle await the winners of Brechin City against Buckie Thistle, while Rovers host either Forfar Athletic or Formartine United.

Those second-round ties will take place on the weekend of 4/5 September, with the final scheduled for 2/3 April.

The competition will again feature live television coverage on BBC Alba, but there will be no guest teams from England, Wales, Northern Ireland or Ireland because of the pandemic.

It does, however, continue to include colt teams from all 12 Premiership clubs, plus teams from the Highland and Lowland Leagues.

First round, north section

Brechin City v Buckie Thistle, Brora Rangers v Aberdeen B, Dundee B v Peterhead, East Fife v St Johnstone B, Forfar Athletic v Formartine United, Fraserburgh v Cowdenbeath, Hibernian B v Elgin City, Ross County B v Stirling Albion, Stenhousemuir v Dundee United B

First round, south section

Broomhill v Clyde, Celtic B v Annan Athletic, Dumbarton v Rangers B, Edinburgh City v Heart of Midlothian B, Falkirk v East Kilbride, Livingston B v Albion Rovers, Queen's Park v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic, St Mirren B v Kelty Hearts, Stranraer v Motherwell B

Second round, north section

Brora Rangers or Aberdeen B v Arbroath, Cove Rangers v Stenhousemuir or Dundee United B, Dundee B or Peterhead v East Fife or St Johnstone B, Fraserburgh or Cowdenbeath v Alloa Athletic, Hibernian B or Elgin City v Dunfermline Athletic, Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Brechin City or Buckie Thistle, Montrose v Ross County B or Stirling Albion, Raith Rovers v Forfar Athletic or Formartine United

Second round, south section

Airdrieonians v Queen's Park or Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic, Celtic B or Annan Athletic v Greenock Morton, Dumbarton or Rangers B v Ayr United, Hamilton Academical v Edinburgh City or Heart of Midlothian B, Kilmarnock v Falkirk or East Kilbride, Livingston B or Albion Rovers v St Mirren B or Kelty Hearts, Queen of the South v Broomhill or Clyde, Stranraer or Motherwell B v Partick Thistle