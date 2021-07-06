Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rebecca McKenna played an integral role in Northern Ireland's historic Euro 2022 play-off

Linfield and Northern Ireland defender Rebecca McKenna has signed a professional deal with English Championship side Lewes.

The 19-year-old, who can also operate in midfield, won two league titles and featured in the Champions League in her four seasons with Linfield.

McKenna played a key role in NI's historic Euro 2022 play-off victory over Ukraine in April.

She scored in her final game for the Blues in Monday's defeat Cliftonville.

McKenna is highly-rated by Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels and is now a regular in the international side after earning her maiden senior call-up in 2018.

She stepped up to become Linfield's captain after regular skipper Ashley Hutton sustained an ACL injury in May.

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland defender Laura Rafferty has signed for Southampton after her contract with Brighton expired. The 25-year-old started her career with the Saints and has also played for Chelsea, Oxford United and Bristol City.