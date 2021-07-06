Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Joe Maguire began his career at Liverpool, making one senior appearance

Tranmere Rovers have signed defender Joe Maguire on a one-year deal, following his release by Accrington Stanley at the end of last season.

Maguire, 25, was limited to just seven appearances in 2020-21, although was a regular in matchday squads.

The ex-Liverpool, Leyton Orient and Fleetwood full-back joined Stanley from Crawley in the summer of 2019, and has one goal in 64 senior games in total.

"We believe Joe is a great option to have," boss Micky Mellon said. external-link

"He knows a lot about the level and what it takes to win games of football.

"We do our homework and he is a great guy off the pitch, a good professional and will keep helping move Tranmere forward."

