Joe Maguire: Tranmere Rovers sign free agent defender on one-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Tranmere
Tranmere Rovers have signed defender Joe Maguire on a one-year deal, following his release by Accrington Stanley at the end of last season.
Maguire, 25, was limited to just seven appearances in 2020-21, although was a regular in matchday squads.
The ex-Liverpool, Leyton Orient and Fleetwood full-back joined Stanley from Crawley in the summer of 2019, and has one goal in 64 senior games in total.
"We believe Joe is a great option to have," boss Micky Mellon said.
"He knows a lot about the level and what it takes to win games of football.
"We do our homework and he is a great guy off the pitch, a good professional and will keep helping move Tranmere forward."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.