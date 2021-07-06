Euro 2020: England face Denmark as they eye first major final for 55 years

Euro 2020 semi-final: England v Denmark
Date: Wednesday, 7 July. Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Venue: Wembley Stadium. Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live. Highlights on BBC One at 23:20 BST; Full replay on BBC One 00:55 Thursday; Text commentary, report and highlights on the BBC Sport website.

England are preparing to face Denmark in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 at Wembley on Wednesday, knowing victory will secure them a place in a major men's tournament final for the first time since 1966.

Gareth Southgate's side will face Italy in Sunday's final if they defeat the Danes in front of around 60,000 mostly England fans at Wembley.

Millions more are expected to cheer the Three Lions on from home, in pubs and designated fan parks after a peak TV audience of 20.9 million watched them cruise past Ukraine 4-0 in the quarter-finals last Saturday.

"We don't have as good a football history as we like to believe sometimes," said Southgate. "These players are making massive strides and breaking down barriers all the time.

"We have never been to a European Championship final so we can be the first England team to do that which is really exciting."

Travel restrictions imposed by the UK to curb the spread of coronavirus means fans based in Denmark will not be able to cheer on their team at Wembley.

Instead some 6,000 tickets for the semi-final have been made available to Danes living in the UK. The Danish FA has sent 1,000 jerseys and other red and white merchandise to London for fans attending.

England, who have never won the European Championship, are looking to reach a first major tournament final for 55 years.

They have appeared in five previous World Cup or European Championship semi-finals but only advanced once.

However, there is mounting excitement - and hope has turned to expectation - that Southgate's side can deliver a first major tournament triumph since the 1966 World Cup.

Cars and homes are decked out with England flags while pubs have been given permission to stay open an extra 45 minutes until 23:15 BST on Sunday, in case the final at Wembley, which kicks-off at 20:00, goes to extra time and penalties.

Meanwhile, England supporters have been serenading their team through the tournament with chants of 'Football's Coming Home', the anthem that first became popular when the Three Lions reached the Euro 96 semi-finals.

Asked what it would mean to ruin England's dreams of Euro glory, Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel said: "Has it ever been home? I don't know. Have you ever won it?"

But England captain Harry Kane said the team was in a strong position to put that right.

"He's right in terms it hasn't 'come home' in this competition for us," said Kane. "We know if we can get it right then it should be enough to get us over the line."

Will Southgate make changes and what formation?

Nineteen-year-old Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has recovered from the knock that forced him to miss the Ukraine win but Southgate must decide whether to stick with the same XI that started in Rome or make changes.

The England boss used a 4-2-3-1 formation last time out and has to choose whether to revert back to a 3-4-3 set-up with the aim of stifling the Danes.

England have 'very special opportunity' in semi-final - Southgate

Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand has no fresh injury concerns and could name an unchanged starting line-up for the third game despite the head coach admitting that fatigue is a concern.

Hjulmand said on Monday "the tank was emptied" during the quarter-final win over the Czech Republic.

'We are ready'

Euro 2020 has already seen England end a 55-year wait for a knockout tie victory over Germany but Southgate is only too aware the Three Lions have fallen agonisingly short on their past four semi-final appearances at major tournaments.

In 2018, his side were denied a place in the World Cup final after an extra time defeat to Croatia in Moscow.

"We are ready for the game, the players are ready, they have got tremendous experience themselves having been in this situation before," said Southgate.

"Our preparations have been calm and we know we are playing a very good opponent. It's going to be a really tight game and an exciting game for everybody."

How tough will Denmark be?

Denmark have become one of the stories of the tournament and have gone from strength to strength since the trauma of their opening game, when midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest.

Former Tottenham player Eriksen, who has since been discharged from hospital, scored the winner from the penalty spot the last time Denmark visited Wembley to play England in the Nations League in October 2020, as Harry Maguire was sent off.

The Danes, who lost their first two games to Finland and Belgium, have won three matches in a row to reach the semi-finals.

It is nearly three decades since the Danes shocked the continent with their victory at Euro 1992, taking advantage of a late call-up to the finals to produce their country's greatest sporting moment.

They are just two Wembley wins away from writing another fairytale.

"We almost lost our best player, our best friend and the heart of the team," said Hjulmand. "We have tried to fight through these emotions and we have played fantastic football.

"We've shown who we are and I am very proud."

'Denmark to score - but England to win'

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson

Denmark have been on an amazing journey since the trauma of Eriksen's cardiac arrest.

They play very much an English style of football in that they are physical when they need to be, but they have got some skilful players in key areas.

They will give England a good game, and I think they will become the first side to score against Gareth Southgate's side at Euro 2020.

I still think England will have too much for them, but it might not be Southgate's first-choice team that sees them off - it might be the forwards who come off the bench in the second half who do that.

Lawro's prediction: England to win 2-1

Euro 2020: Gary Lineker says England have been 'near to perfect'

'Home advantage plays a big role'

England have a 68% chance of beating Denmark and securing a place in the European Championship final, according to Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at sports data company Nielsen's Gracenote.

"Home advantage plays a big role in this, increasing England's winning chance by 12% and reducing Denmark's by the same," he said.

Gleave said Denmark's chances of winning Euro 2020 had risen to 14.3%. "They will be England's toughest opposition to date [at Euro 2020]," he said.

MATCH STATS

Head-to-head

  • England's only win in their past six competitive games against Denmark was a 3-0 victory in the round of 16 at the 2002 World Cup.
  • The only other match at a major tournament between England and Denmark was a goalless draw in the group stage of Euro 92 - a tournament the Danes went on to win.
  • The seven meetings between the sides at Wembley have all ended 1-0, with England recording five wins and Denmark two.

England

  • England won their first semi-final at a major tournament, beating Portugal at the 1966 World Cup, but have been eliminated in their subsequent four matches at this stage (the 1990 and 2018 World Cups plus Euro 68 and 96). They were also beaten by the Dutch in the semi-finals of the Nations League in 2019.
  • Kane's total of nine goals at major tournaments is one shy of the England record, held by Gary Lineker.
  • Luke Shaw's total of three assists during this tournament equals the record for an Englishman at a single European Championship, matching David Beckham's haul at Euro 2000.
  • Before Wednesday's game, England have played 36 matches at the European Championship - the most of any side without reaching at least one final.

Denmark

  • Denmark were eliminated at this stage of the European Championship by the USSR in 1964 and lost to Spain on penalties in 1984, but won a shootout against the Netherlands to advance to the final of Euro 92 - which they won.
  • Their 29-year gap between European Championship semi-finals appearances is the longest by any nation.
  • Hjulmand's side have scored 11 goals at Euro 2020. It is Denmark's highest total in a single edition of a major tournament, surpassing the 10 they netted at the 1986 World Cup.
  • Forward Mikkel Damsgaard has scored three goals and assisted four in his seven games for Denmark.
Comments

Join the conversation

101 comments

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, at 23:51 6 Jul

    Only England could play five games so far without conceding a goal, yet still get criticised. While Scotland got praised for getting one point in the group stage.

    • Reply posted by DistressedScot, at 23:55 6 Jul

      DistressedScot replied:
      Typical “expectations” of the English media. So full of themselves.

  • Comment posted by Tris v3, at 23:56 6 Jul

    Denmark have lost to only 2 teams since 2016. Belgium and Finland. During this period they've played England twice, winning and drawing.

    It is going to be so difficult for us tomorrow and we'll need our best performance of the competition to go through.

    • Reply posted by capri14, today at 00:19

      capri14 replied:
      Finland was an outlier in every possible way

  • Comment posted by qwertyasd, at 23:55 6 Jul

    Gareth Southgate's comment "We don't have as good a football history as we would like to believe" makes a refreshing change from the "over hype" spouted by many previous managers. It is this sort of realism that may be the reason for this squads performance to date.

    • Reply posted by FP, today at 00:02

      FP replied:
      Agreed. Many examples of the gulf between domestic transfer fees and international performance of England players:

      - Andy Carroll
      - Phil Jones
      - Adam Lallana
      - Danny Drinkwater

      .....to name a recent few.

      Although, an all English UCL final in 2019 & 2021 may have finally helped with the big game experience and elite mentality too.

  • Comment posted by Just to watch , at 23:50 6 Jul

    Lets just take this one game at a time forget about Italy. Beat Denmark and then we can focus on the next game dont think of the future think of what game is next.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 00:29

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Cannot even think of Italy until around 11pm tomorrow. 100% focus should be on Denmark. England cannot underestimate them.

  • Comment posted by Laughing Gravy, at 23:48 6 Jul

    Good luck England tomorrow evening. Hope they reach the final.

    • Reply posted by Wormhole, today at 00:11

      Wormhole replied:
      🐤
      🏀
      Let's just hope they don't get all "SPURSY" and BOTTLE the game!

  • Comment posted by Dubbus, today at 00:21

    Considering Denmark lost their first 2 games and are now in the semi's they have shown great character but if England play like they have all tournament there will be only one winner.

    Let the best team on the day win and let's hope for a good game and no dodgy decisions .

  • Comment posted by It only a game, today at 00:12

    This game should not be underestimated! Denmark took 4 points off England in the very recent past in the Nations League.

  • Comment posted by Dizzee69, at 23:50 6 Jul

    When you reach the business end of tournaments, games can go either way.

    Often, they're down to a single moment of brilliance, luck, or decision from a referee

    Brehme's deflected goal in the SF at Italia 90; England's 2-3 disallowed goals since 1998 (Campbell two and Lampard); Rooney's red; Ronaldinho's cross/shot in 2002...

    I'd give England a 50/50 chance against both Denmark and Italy

    • Reply posted by Wormhole, today at 00:00

      Wormhole replied:
      🐤
      🏀
      Let's hope they don't get all "SPURSY" and BOTTLE the game!

  • Comment posted by david beer, today at 00:07

    Thanks Danish person in the BBC or home grown strange person , we don’t need to tempt fate about finals or winning tournaments just let’s see what happens,leave it at that

  • Comment posted by Darren, today at 00:18

    We got knocked out by Scotland. How can we be in the semi final??

  • Comment posted by lucy1, today at 00:07

    Will be tough but can give the danes a game. Italy another level but have few flaws. This is doable but long way to go. Hoping trippier instead of walker especially if we get as far as italy. Italy will take advantage of dodgy backpasses

  • Comment posted by TheCodFan, at 23:55 6 Jul

    Whatever happens, the way Denmark have come back from what happened the first game is one of the all time Euros success stories. Fantastic stuff, although I’ll obviously be hoping England win tomorrow

  • Comment posted by Kop End, at 23:55 6 Jul

    Kom så Danmark

  • Comment posted by DistressedScot, at 23:52 6 Jul

    Come on Denmark, save me from selling my telly !

    • Reply posted by The Cloud, at 23:54 6 Jul

      The Cloud replied:
      Your team forgot it was a 3 game group and only played for a result against England. So short-sighted.

  • Comment posted by 3EyedCraven, at 23:50 6 Jul

    Come on England. Denmark are a good team but as much as they're inspired by the Eriksen thing, he was also their best player.

    It will be a tough game but surely if we don't get ahead of ourselves & are professional we will have too much quality for them.

    Come on England

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, at 23:56 6 Jul

      finnharpsman replied:
      I think that all the Denmark team players have taken on extra responsibility for the overall team result now that Christian is not available so strangely I think they are a better team without him.

  • Comment posted by FAF59, at 23:49 6 Jul

    Denmark are good side and have momentum but I'm going with Lawro 2-1 England

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 00:15

    Anyone else just jump straight to comments and not read whatever nonsense they wrote in the article? Wait is this a HYS section for England or the cricket or Bake Off?

  • Comment posted by Rafa, today at 00:08

    England wont have a better chance since euro 96 to get to the finals.

    Have a balanced squad with some really good players amongst them, and some already with experience of a semi and a manager whose seems to be learning from his mistakes and is slighlty more flexible in his decisions.

    Like the Germany game it will be a tricky match, England will have to take there chances when they come.

  • Comment posted by dawn, today at 00:03

    England will stand firm and repel Ragnar Lothbrok's invading Viking army.
    Archers ........ ready.

    • Reply posted by capri14, today at 00:16

      capri14 replied:
      Well, we are already settled

  • Comment posted by Demented, today at 00:01

    So according to the above story, pubs will stay open til 23.45 on Sunday in case Englands Semi Final goes to extra time . . . . . . as far as I am aware extra time only lasts for 30 Mins before a penalty shoot out . . . . . not ''5'' + days ! !

    • Reply posted by capri14, today at 00:17

      capri14 replied:
      Daddy tells you when it is time for bed

