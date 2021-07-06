Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Charlie Wyke scored 31 goals in 54 appearances for Sunderland last season, helping them win the Papa John's Trophy as well as reaching the League One play-offs

Wigan Athletic have signed Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke on a three-year contract after he turned down a new deal with the Black Cats.

Wyke, 28, began his career with Middlesbrough before moving to Carlisle and later Bradford in 2017.

He joined Sunderland a year later and scored 42 goals in 114 appearances during three seasons with the club.

"From the day I met the manager, I knew this was the club I wanted to play for," he told Wigan's website. external-link

"The way he [Leam Richardson] sold the club to me, and how he said he could get the best out of me, I thought this was the best place for my career going forward."

Wyke was League One's second top scorer in the 2020-21 season, his tally of 26 goals bettered only by Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, who netted 31.

He joins Wigan, who finished 20th in League One last term, surviving back-to-back relegations by a point, on a free transfer.

