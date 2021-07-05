Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Luke O'Nien has reached two EFL Trophy finals with Sunderland, winning once in last season's showpiece at Wembley against Tranmere Rovers

Sunderland midfielder Luke O'Nien has signed a new three-year deal to remain with the League One club.

The 26-year-old joined from Wycombe Wanderers in 2018 and has made 140 appearances for the club.

"I'd like to thank Lee Johnson and [sporting director] Kristjaan Speakman, and the owner and the staff, for putting their trust in me," he said. external-link

"Hearing their plans for the club and how they want to develop me personally was incredibly exciting."