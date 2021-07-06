Last updated on .From the section European Football

Linfield lost 3-1 to Zalgiris Vilnius in the first leg of the opening round of Champions League qualifying in Lithuania.

Hugo Videmont's superb free-kick opened the scoring on 38 minutes before Tomislav Kis converted a penalty.

Christy Manzinga, who had earlier hit the crossbar, pulled one back on 54 minutes from close range.

However, Chris Johns' own goal on 67 minutes put Zalgiris in control before the second leg next Tuesday.

The hosts, on a six-game unbeaten run in their domestic league, saw plenty of the ball.

But it was the Irish Premiership champions who had the first opportunity when Jamie Mulgrew played a curling pass over the home defence and Christy Manzinga, tasked with finding goals following the departures of Shayne Lavery, Andrew Waterworth and Joel Cooper, struck the crossbar from a tight angle.

Chris Shields, handed his debut by Healy after signing from Dundalk, almost gifted Zalgiris the opener when his loose pass was collected by Jakub Sylvestr.

But Michael Newberry raced back to get a touch on the ball before the forward could shoot.

Linfield soon settled down and restricted the hosts to half-chances, however, a moment of class from Videmont broke the deadlock on 38 minutes when the Zalgiris forward curled a delightful 25-yard free-kick over the wall and beyond the outstretched Johns to open the scoring.

Saulius Mikoliunas was denied by a brilliant block by Linfield defender Callacher as the Lithuanians continued to press. They did double their lead three minutes before half-time when Fallon was penalised for handball from Kyeremeh's effort.

The Linfield midfielder was two yards away from the shot but referee Alex Troleis awarded the spot kick and Kis calmly tucked the ball away.

Manzinga nets for Blues

Sylvestr spurned an excellent opportunity to add a third from close range minutes after the restart but Linfield got a crucial goal on 54 minutes to keep the tie alive.

Fallon's shot from 25 yards was deflected and almost caught out home goalkeeper Edvinas Gertmonas, who could only push the ball out of the six yard box, and Manzinga reacted quickest to fire home the rebound.

Callacher pulled off another superb intervention to clear Videmont's curling cross off the line 10 minutes after Manzinga's goal, but Sylvestr's header from the resulting corner bounced off the post and crossed the line after it came back off the unfortunate Johns to restore Zalgiris' two-goal advantage.

Johns redeemed himself with a diving stop to keep out Kis' lunging effort and the lively Videmont headed over from close range as Linfield, who had not played a competitive match since the end of May, began to tire in the closing stages.

The second leg takes place at Windsor Park on Tuesday, 13 July at 19:45 BST.