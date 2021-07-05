Last updated on .From the section Irish

Niamh Connolly scored Cliftonville's second of the game

Cliftonville survived a Linfield fightback to claim a 5-2 win at Midgley Park and return to the top of the Women's Irish Premiership table.

Erin Montgomery, Niamh Connolly and Fi Morgan all scored first-half goals to give the Reds a commanding three-goal cushion at the break.

However, the Blues hit back through Rebecca Bassett and Rebecca McKenna.

But a Kirsty McGuinness double sealed the points for John McGrady's side, who replaced Glentoran at the summit.

The Northern Ireland winger and reigning Danske Bank Women's Premiership Player of the Year McGuinness' second was a superb 25-yard free-kick which capped another impressive attacking display from Cliftonville.

The north Belfast outfit now hold a two-point lead over Glentoran with Crusaders eight points adrift in third.

Linfield are fourth but are six points behind the Crues having played two games more.

Cliftonville are next in action away to Derry City on 21 July with Linfield travelling to Sion Swifts that evening.