Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Jackson Irvine has joined St Pauli in Germany's second tier after the Australia midfielder rejected a new contract with Hibernian.

The 28-year-old made 21 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side last season having previously spent three years with Hull City.

But he opted against staying with Ross Jack's third-top finishers.

"The club and its values are a perfect fit for me," Irvine told St Paul's website.

"The way St Pauli play football suits me too."

Irvine, who has 36 caps for his country, was with Celtic as a youth and also had spells with Kilmarnock and Ross County in the Scottish top flight and Burton Albion in England.

Timo Schultz, whose side finished 10th of 18 teams in Bundesliga 2 last term," said: "Jackson Irvine gives us more flexibility in midfield because he can play both an attacking and a defensive role.

"He also brings a certain physicality and rugged style of play that will add stability - and his experience will benefit our younger players."