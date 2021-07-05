Jake Forster-Caskey: Charlton Athletic midfielder signs new deal
Charlton Athletic midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey has signed a new one-year contract with the League One club.
The 27-year-old is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained in May.
Forster-Caskey has scored 13 goals in 111 appearances for the Addicks, and his new deal has the option to be extended by a further year.
"I'm thankful that the club have looked after me and fully supported me," he told the club website.
"I just need to put everything into the rehab now and then be excited about coming back, and then helping as much as I can."