Alexander Robertson (left) helped Man City Under-23s win their league title

Manchester City's Alexander Robertson has joined Ross County, with manager Malky Mackay saying he has tracked the midfielder "for four years".

The 18-year-old arrives at the Scottish Premiership club on a season-long loan.

Robertson, who has one senior appearance, helped City win the Under-23s Premier League last season.

"There were a number of clubs interested in Alexander as he is a really promising young talent," Mackay told County's website.

"He has scored goals for every team he has played with and the variety of goals he scores, off both feet as well as set plays, has really caught the eye. Alexander also brings an energy, hard work and tenacity to our midfield group, as well as a youthful vibrance and an elite mentality."

The son of former Dundee and St Johnstone midfielder Mark Robertson, Alexander has represented both Australia and, more recently, England at youth level.

He could also represent Peru, through his mother, and Scotland, through his grandparents.

Robertson started his career with Hokoah Sydney East and spent two seasons in Manchester United's academy before crossing the city to join their top-flight rivals.

He made his senior debut against Tranmere Rovers in the EFL Check-a-trade Trophy and scored 17 goals last season across the under-18s and under-23s, on his way to picking up a PL2 trophy as league winners.

