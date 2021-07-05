Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Spinazzola also suffered a serious knee injury three years ago

Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola has had surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon and is now set to be sidelined for around six months.

The 28-year-old Roma player suffered the injury in Friday's Euro 2020 quarter-final win over Belgium.

"Operation perfectly successful," he wrote on Instagram along with a picture of him in his hospital bed.

"I want to thank everyone for supporting me. The countdown has started."

Spinazzola, who had been a target for Tottenham Hotspur before his injury, underwent surgery in Finland.

On Sunday, his new club manager Jose Mourinho on Sunday rued the "terrible loss" of the player while Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci said they planned to dedicate reaching the European Championship final to their absent team-mate.

Italy play Spain in the semi-finals at Wembley on Tuesday.