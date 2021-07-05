Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Matt Smith worked with Doncaster boss Richie Wellens at Swindon last season

Doncaster Rovers have signed Arsenal midfielder Matt Smith on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old had loan spells in League One with Swindon and Charlton last season.

He is yet to make his Gunners debut but was an unused substitute for the 2020 FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Smith is the fifth player to join Rovers this summer, after Ben Close, Kyle Knoyle, Ro-Shaun Williams and Tommy Rowe.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.