Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Having joined Liverpool when he was nine years old, Liam Coyle was released by the Premier League club this summer

Accrington Stanley have signed former Liverpool midfielder Liam Coyle on a one-year deal.

The 21-year-old came through the Reds' academy and during his time with the club, he turned out for the Under-18s side in 2015 at the age of 15.

"It feels great to get the deal done, the manager has been superb with me and it's an amazing environment," he said.

"I do the basics well in that I win my headers and my tackles, and I like to play forward where possible."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.