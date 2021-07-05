Last updated on .From the section England

Gareth Southgate says his England side have a "very special opportunity" to bring happiness to fans in their Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark on Wednesday.

A 4-0 quarter-final win against Ukraine in Rome on Saturday sent Southgate's side through to the last four.

They now return to Wembley, the site of their last semi-final appearance in the men's Euros 25 years ago.

"England matches bring families and communities together," he said.

Speaking to BBC sports editor Dan Roan he added: "The opportunity to bring happiness and create brilliant nights for our fans, our nation, is a very special one that you have when you play with England.

"They are matches that you remember where you were and some of the nicest messages you get are people appreciating how the players have been - that they feel they can connect with them - they should be very proud of that."

Victory for England on Wednesday would see them reach the final of a major tournament for the first time since winning the 1966 World Cup.

Asked what it would mean to him to reach final, Southgate said: "It's what it means to the country really.

"If you're a coach it's a bit like being a parent - you've gone past the moment when it's about you and it's about what you pass on to others."

Maguire scored England's second against Ukraine on Saturday night

'Hurt' can inspire England - Maguire

Three years ago, England lost 2-1 in the World Cup semi-final against Croatia in Moscow.

And Manchester United defender Harry Maguire said they "need to make sure" there is not a repeat result in the Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley.

"The motivation is there," Maguire said. "Losing the semi-final at the World Cup hurt a lot."

Maguire, who has recovered from an ankle injury to start England's past three matches, said Southgate's squad have improved significantly since the World Cup.

"I think we're in a lot better place than we were," he said. "The experience of that, we've learnt from it. We've had a lot of big games in that period to improve and a lot of time spent together on the training pitch, friendlies and qualifiers. Every game we play we feel we improve.

"In this tournament, from the first game to the Ukraine game, there's a lot of differences in the principles that we're demanding from each other. Of course we're in a better place now, but we've still got a long way to go."