Celtic, who made a £3.5m offer for Aaron Hickey, could face competition for the 19-year-old from Fiorentina and the left-back's future could also be complicated should Roma pursue Mitchell Dijks, who has kept the Scot out the Bologna starting line-up, as a replacement for the injured Leonardo Spinazzola. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hibernian have identified versatile midfielder Hakeem Odoffin as a replacement for Jackson Irvine, who has joined St Pauli after rejecting a new contract, but would have to agree a fee with Hamilton Academical, with whom the 23-year-old Englishman still has a year on his contract. (Daily Record) external-link

Sunderland have joined the list of clubs keen on 21-year-old St Johnstone midfielder Ali McCann. (The Courier) external-link

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass say the club will play "hardball" over their players after rejecting a £2m bid from Watford for midfielder Lewis Ferguson. (Press and Journal external-link )

Frenchman Thomas Robert, the 20-year-old Airdrieonians winger who recently trained with Celtic and is interesting Rangers, Hearts and Hibernian, headed to Burnley on trial on Monday. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has revealed he was invited to train with Rangers while playing for feeder club Gairdoch United when he was "14 or 15" but decided to pursue a tennis career instead. (Amazon Prime Sport) external-link

Left-back Boli Bolingoli, who was sent on loan to Istanbul Basaksehir, after his Covid-19 rule breach with Celtic last summer, was among the Glasgow club's squad as they flew out for a nine-day trip during which they will play closed-door friendlies against Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic and Bristol City. (Daily Record) external-link

Midfielder Olivier Ntcham, who was reportedly on the verge of a transfer to AEK Athens, was a surprise passenger as the Celtic squad flew to Wales for their pre-season training camp. (Scottish Sun) external-link