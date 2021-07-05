John Mousinho has played 531 games in a 16-year senior career in the English Football League

Oxford United captain John Mousinho has signed a new two-year contract.

The 35-year-old missed the second half of last season after suffering a knee injury just before Christmas.

He has played 132 times for the U's since joining from Burton Albion in the summer of 2017.

"I'm really happy to have signed a new deal and be with the club for the next couple of seasons. I have enjoyed my time here, I think I still have plenty to offer on the pitch," he said.

"The last two seasons have seen us go close but there is a genuine feeling of excitement this year," he added to the club website.