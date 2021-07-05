Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Vicky Losada came through Barcelona's academy before captaining the team to their first Women's Champions League title last season

Former Barcelona captain Vicky Losada says she has missed the Women's Super League after returning to England on a two-year deal at Manchester City.

Losada, who led Barcelona to a historic treble last season, previously played for Arsenal between 2015 and 2016.

While at Barcelona, Losada captained the side who knocked out City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League before beating Chelsea in the final.

"When I got the offer to join City, I was so happy," Losada told BBC Sport.

"I can't wait to meet the girls, the manager and the fans. I always said that I have been missing the English league all these years.

"I went back to Spain because Barcelona is home to me. But especially after playing against Manchester City last season, they showed good football. I like their style.

"They have really good players that I have known for years and it's a massive club. I can't ask for anything else to be honest, I am so happy."

'Big games change you as a player'

Vicky Losada captained Barcelona as they defeated Manchester City in the quarter-finals of last season's Champions League

Spain international midfielder Losada, 30, left Barcelona, who she first joined at the age of 14, as the second highest appearance-maker in the club's women's team's history, having played 375 times.

She had spells with Espanyol, Western New York Flash and Arsenal, but has spent the majority of her 16-year career with the Catalan club.

At Barcelona she won six league titles, one Champions League and seven Copa de la Reina cups.

"The last time I was in England I considered myself as just a kid who was leaving home," said Losada.

"But after the last two years especially and after going to two European Championships and two World Cups, I know my experience will bring a lot to Manchester City.

"Big games change you as a player and now I know how to deal with different situations both physically and mentally.

"I have always had that competitiveness because I learnt it in England and in the USA but also, the style of football I have learnt at Barcelona, I think Manchester City want to play that kind of way."

'A lot has changed in the WSL'

Vicky Losada spent a year and a half at Arsenal in 2015 and 2016

During her time at Arsenal, Losada won both the FA Cup and the League Cup, and she has continued to follow the progress of the WSL since leaving in 2016.

"When I played in England before, Ellen White was at Notts County. I always thought she was a very competitive player and likes to be in the box," said Losada.

"There are a lot of players I like - Ji So-yun, Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh, Leah Williamson, Jordan Nobbs - players that I have shared experiences with in England.

"For me, the English league is the best in the women's game."

And Losada thinks "a lot has changed" in the league off the back of England's progress in major tournaments.

"Big tournaments always make an impact in society and especially in 2015 when the English girls finished third [at the World Cup]. I remember them saying when they returned there were more fans in the stadiums and TV were wanting to show the games.

"I know the BBC and Sky Sports are investing a lot in women's football. I'm sure it will take women's football to the next level."