Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, St Mirren, Hickey, Lundstram, Ajer
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic are closing in on £3.5m deal for Bologna full-back Aaron Hickey a year after missing out on the former Hearts player. (Scottish Sun)
Rangers are weighing up a move for midfielder John Lundstram, who is a free agent after leaving Sheffield United. (Daily Mail)
Norwich City are set go back in with a renewed £12m bid for Kristoffer Ajer as Celtic consider sell-on clause options. (Daily Record)
Russian sides Spartak Moscow and Krasnodar are keen on Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet, with Celtic and Rangers also linked with the Scotland international. (Daily Record)
English Championship side Barnsley are planning a move for St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon. (Scottish Sun)
Celtic target Mario Vuskovic was left out by Hadjuk Split for a pre-season game, with reports suggesting the 19-year-old is involved with "ongoing negotiations". (Daily Record)
PEC Zwolle defender Kenneth Paal admits he is flattered by links in the Netherlands with a move to Celtic this summer. (Daily Record)
Rangers defender Nikola Katic says he is "desperate to play" after a year on the sidelines after a knee injury. (Scotsman)
Nimes midfielder Zinedine Ferhat is set to stay in France this summer despite reported interest from Rangers. (Daily Record)
Harry Paton targets the Scottish Premiership top six with Ross County as the midfielder prepares for Gold Cup duty with Canada. (Press & Journal)