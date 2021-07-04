Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are closing in on £3.5m deal for Bologna full-back Aaron Hickey a year after missing out on the former Hearts player. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers are weighing up a move for midfielder John Lundstram, who is a free agent after leaving Sheffield United. (Daily Mail) external-link

Norwich City are set go back in with a renewed £12m bid for Kristoffer Ajer as Celtic consider sell-on clause options. (Daily Record) external-link

Russian sides Spartak Moscow and Krasnodar are keen on Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet, with Celtic and Rangers also linked with the Scotland international. (Daily Record) external-link

English Championship side Barnsley are planning a move for St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic target Mario Vuskovic was left out by Hadjuk Split for a pre-season game, with reports suggesting the 19-year-old is involved with "ongoing negotiations". (Daily Record) external-link

PEC Zwolle defender Kenneth Paal admits he is flattered by links in the Netherlands with a move to Celtic this summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers defender Nikola Katic says he is "desperate to play" after a year on the sidelines after a knee injury. (Scotsman) external-link

Nimes midfielder Zinedine Ferhat is set to stay in France this summer despite reported interest from Rangers. (Daily Record) external-link