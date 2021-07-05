Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Danny Ings has been linked with a move away from St Mary's

Southampton striker Danny Ings has rejected a new contract at the Premier League club.

Ings has a year left on his present deal and Saints were hoping to agree a four-year extension that would have made him their best paid player.

However, the 28-year-old wants to test himself at a higher level.

BBC Sport understands the former Liverpool and Burnley player accepts he might need to wait until his contract expires.

Ings felt he was not able to do himself justice during his spell at Liverpool because of two major knee injuries.

Having been in Gareth Southgate's England squad for matches in September and October, Ings' chances of making the squad for Euro 2020 were hindered by a succession of niggling problems, including a positive Covid test, although it is understood he is now fit.

Manchester City have frequently been linked with the player and he has attracted interest in the past from Manchester United and Tottenham.