Achraf Hakimi: Paris St-Germain sign Inter Milan defender on five-year deal
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Paris St-Germain have signed right-back Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan on a five-year deal.
The Morocco international, 22, had also been linked with Chelsea, who wanted to include full-back Marcos Alonso in any potential deal.
Hakimi scored seven goals and notched eight assists last season to help Inter clinch their first Serie A title since 2010.
"I feel a great sense of pride," he said.
"After Spain, Germany and Italy, Paris St-Germain offers me the chance to discover a new championship with one of the most prestigious clubs in the world."
Hakimi started his career at Real Madrid and enjoyed a two-year loan spell with Borussia Dortmund before joining Inter in 2020.
He is the latest eye-catching signing made by Mauricio Pochettino's PSG, who missed out on last year's Ligue 1 title to Lille, after Georginio Wijnaldum's arrival on a free transfer from Liverpool.