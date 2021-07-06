Last updated on .From the section European Football

Hakimi was a key member of Inter Milan's Serie A-winning side last season

Paris St-Germain have signed right-back Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan on a five-year deal.

The Morocco international, 22, had also been linked with Chelsea, who wanted to include full-back Marcos Alonso in any potential deal.

Hakimi scored seven goals and notched eight assists last season to help Inter clinch their first Serie A title since 2010.

"I feel a great sense of pride," he said.

"After Spain, Germany and Italy, Paris St-Germain offers me the chance to discover a new championship with one of the most prestigious clubs in the world."

Hakimi started his career at Real Madrid and enjoyed a two-year loan spell with Borussia Dortmund before joining Inter in 2020.

He is the latest eye-catching signing made by Mauricio Pochettino's PSG, who missed out on last year's Ligue 1 title to Lille, after Georginio Wijnaldum's arrival on a free transfer from Liverpool.