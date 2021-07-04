Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Nathan Patterson (right) plays in the same position as Rangers captain James Tavernier

Rangers "will find a way" to accommodate teenage defender Nathan Patterson next season, reckons former Ibrox striker Mark Hateley.

The 19-year-old impressed when deputising for injured captain James Tavernier last term.

He made 14 appearances for Steven Gerrard's Premiership-winning side, earning a call-up to the Scotland squad for Euro 2020.

"He's the best Scottish right-back in Scottish football," said Hateley.

"And he will push Tavernier all season long. Rangers will find a way (to play both)."

Patterson made his Scotland debut in a pre-tournament friendly with Luxembourg and he was brought on as a late substitute in the final group defeat to Croatia.

Englishman Tavernier, 29, led Rangers to their first title in a decade and scored a remarkable 19 goals in 46 games, earning the PFA Scotland player of the year award.

Hateley recalls being bowled over by Patterson when a Rangers under-17 side won the Alkass International Cup in Qatar in 2019.

Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich and Spartak Moscow were among the teams taking part, with Rangers beating Roma in the final.

"Patterson was just unbelievable," said Hateley. "He was up against some of the best players in the world at that age and he just ate the whole thing up."

For the second summer running, striker Alfredo Morelos is being heavily linked with a move away from Ibrox and Hateley is sure his old club will be ready to dip into the transfer market should the Colombia international be sold.

"Rangers are at a stage now where they are prepared for every eventuality," he said. "They are always going to be proactive under this regime.

"If Alfredo leaves, there will be two or three targets identified already. If you can't get A, you move on to B and C."