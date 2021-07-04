Wolves sign winger Francisco Trincao on loan from Barcelona with option to buy

Francisco Trincao
Trincao made 42 appearances for Barcelona last season in all competitions

Wolves have signed Portugal winger Francisco Trincao on a season-long from Barcelona.

The deal includes a "a non-compulsory option to buy" the 21-year-old, who joined the Spanish club from Portuguese side Braga in the summer of 2020.

Trincao made 28 league appearances for Barcelona last season, scoring three goals and providing two assists, and seven Champions League outings.

His arrival follows Wolves' signing of Colombian defender Yerson Mosquera.external-link

"He's a really exciting player," said the Premier League club's technical director Scott Sellars of Trincao.

"It's an area we'd like more competition, in terms of wide players. I think the fans are going to enjoy watching him play. He drives with the ball well and has good creativity."

  • Comment posted by Anil, today at 11:07

    This has happened out and of the blue.... Great for us Wolves though, season loan with option to buy #coyw 🐺

  • Comment posted by Fail McNumpty, today at 11:06

    Massive step up for the lad

  • Comment posted by redgringo, today at 11:06

    Cue loafs of people saying he's great having never heard of him before.🤣

    Saw the same thing with Spurs fans after links to some Japanese dude that plays for Bologna, that team always on BBC1.

  • Comment posted by aye, today at 11:02

    Barca are a shambles. Scattergun approach to signing players then have to try and get rid of them a year later. He’s a good player but was never going to be given a chance to be a starter there.
    Will be a good player for wolves but makes Traore position less secure.

  • Comment posted by that swashbuckling polander of garwolin, today at 11:02

    With Barcelona in decline this is a step forward. He will play against the best ones in the world, too. Great place to grow and multiply the talent he has got. Wolves are there to stay for years to come and no one cares they are called a Portugal of the EPL.

  • Comment posted by lcfcsam, today at 11:01

    Excellent signing for wolves, he's been on and off linked with leicester and I really liked the idea of us signing him, loads of potential so fair play to wolves hope he does well!

  • Comment posted by Matt_17, today at 11:01

    Wow, a Portuguese player going to Wolves? That's rare

