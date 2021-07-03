Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Dundee, Motherwell, Dundee Utd, Christie, Ajer, Goldson
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Crystal Palace are poised to join the race for Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie if Patrick Vieira takes over as manager since he tried to sign the Scotland international while in charge of Nice. (Daily Record)
Dundee are closing in on the capture of former Celtic and Kilmarnock striker Cillian Sheridan, who is a free agent after leaving Polish club Wisla Plock. (Courier)
Goalkeeper Liam Kelly looks set to leave QPR and seal a permanent move to Motherwell after last season's loan spell. (Scottish Sun)
Bayer Leverkusen consider a defensive alternative to Kristoffer Ajer, while Newcastle continue to be linked with the Norway international, who wants to leave Celtic. (Daily Record)
Former Rangers defender Craig Moore reckons it is vital his old club agree a new contract extension with Connor Goldson, who has 12 months of his current deal to run. (Daily Record)
Arthur Papas, a former assistant to Ange Postecoglou, believes the Australian's impact on Celtic will be so profound he'll turn the club "upside down" in the search of success. (Scottish Sun)
Former Sheffield Wednesday assistant Mike Trusson says Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide have massive potential to reach the top - but only if Celtic place them on the correct pathway. (Daily Record)
Manager Tam Courts admits Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist could be "on the radar" of several clubs as former Aberdeen and Kilmarnock keeper Danny Rogers plays as a trialist. (Courier)
Lyon striker Moussa Dembele is set for a return to Atletico Madrid on loan with a view to a permanent move, sparking hopes of a future windfall for former club Celtic, according to reports in France. (Scottish Sun)
Former Hearts manager Ian Cathro has re-joined Nuno Espirito Santo by becoming assistant head coach at Tottenham. (Herald)