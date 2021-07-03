Match ends, Argentina 3, Ecuador 0.
Lionel Messi scored a free-kick and set up two goals to inspire Argentina to a 3-0 win over Ecuador and set up a Copa America semi-final against Colombia.
The 34-year-old forward provided assists for Rodrigo de Paul after 41 minutes and Lautaro Martinez late on.
He then curled in a free-kick in injury time after Piero Hincapie was sent off for a foul on Angel di Maria.
Last-four opponents Colombia beat Uruguay 4-2 on penalties following a goalless draw.
"I've always said that individual prizes are secondary - we're here for something else," said Messi, whose goal was his 76th for his country. "We have an objective and we're focused on that."
Messi, who is a free agent after his contract with Barcelona ran out, could have given his side the lead early on but hit the post with a shot when through on goal.
He added: "It was a hard match. We know how difficult an opponent they can be. The important thing is we've taken another step forward."
Argentina, who have not won the Copa America since 1993, face Colombia, whose only win in the tournament came in 2001, at 02:00 BST on Wednesday.
Former Arsenal keeper David Ospina was Colombia's hero after he saved penalties from Jose Maria Gimenez and Matias Vina in the penalty shootout.
Ospina, 32, was making his 112th international appearance, becoming his country's most capped player.
"David has always been a leader," said Colombia coach Reinaldo Rueda.
"He's very cerebral when it comes to penalties. That's a big help to our team."
Line-ups
Argentina
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Martínez
- 26Molina
- 6Pezzella
- 19OtamendiBooked at 45mins
- 8Acuña
- 7de Paul
- 5ParedesSubstituted forRodríguezat 71'minutes
- 20Lo CelsoSubstituted forDi Maríaat 71'minutes
- 10Messi
- 22MartínezSubstituted forAgüeroat 90+4'minutes
- 15GonzálezBooked at 66minsSubstituted forTagliaficoat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Armani
- 3Tagliafico
- 4Montiel
- 9Agüero
- 11Di María
- 12Marchesín
- 14Palacios
- 16Correa
- 18Rodríguez
- 21Correa
- 24Gómez
- 25Martínez
Ecuador
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Galindez
- 17PreciadoBooked at 20minsSubstituted forCampanaat 83'minutes
- 4Arboleda
- 3HincapieBooked at 90mins
- 7EstupiñánBooked at 44mins
- 21FrancoBooked at 31minsSubstituted forCaicedoat 70'minutes
- 10GruezoSubstituted forEstradaat 45'minutes
- 20Méndez
- 15Mena
- 13E Valencia
- 27PalaciosSubstituted forPlataat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Torres
- 6Noboa
- 8Martínez
- 9Campana
- 11Estrada
- 12Ortíz
- 14Arreaga
- 16Pineida
- 19Plata
- 22Domínguez
- 23Caicedo
- 28Hurtado
- Referee:
- Wilton Pereira Sampaio
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Argentina 3, Ecuador 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ángel Mena (Ecuador) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Enner Valencia.
Post update
Attempt missed. Moisés Caicedo (Ecuador) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Enner Valencia.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Sergio Agüero replaces Lautaro Martínez.
Goal!
Goal! Argentina 3, Ecuador 0. Lionel Messi (Argentina) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Dismissal
Piero Hincapie (Ecuador) is shown the red card.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Penalty Argentina.
Post update
Foul by Piero Hincapie (Ecuador).
Post update
Ángel Di María (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Argentina 2, Ecuador 0. Lautaro Martínez (Argentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Post update
Ángel Mena (Ecuador) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rodrigo de Paul (Argentina).
Substitution
Substitution, Ecuador. Leonardo Campana replaces Ángelo Preciado.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Nicolás Tagliafico replaces Nicolás González.
Post update
Corner, Ecuador. Conceded by Emiliano Martínez.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gonzalo Plata (Ecuador) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ángelo Preciado.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nicolás González (Argentina) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marcos Acuña.
Post update
Guido Rodríguez (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Enner Valencia (Ecuador).
