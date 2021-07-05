Last updated on .From the section Rangers

John Lundstram in action for Sheffield United against Aston Villa and Scotland midfielder John McGinn

John Lundstram has signed with Rangers after leaving Sheffield United and cited fellow Liverpudlian Steven Gerrard as a major attraction.

The 27-year-old, who has agreed a three-year deal, was out of contract having made 62 appearances in England's top flight in the last two seasons.

Lundstram and Rangers' manager are from the same part of Liverpool.

"I spoke with the manager and I was just taken aback by his ambition, vision and drive," the midfielder said.

"I know Glasgow is like Liverpool - a proper football city with proper football fans and I know the people are very similar. As an outsider looking in, the scenes last season were unbelievable when the club won the league and, when I saw that, I knew I wanted to be a part of it."

Lundstram told Rangers' website external-link working under Gerrard's backroom staff "was a huge draw" and the prospect of Champions League football "was also massive for me".

The former England youth international began his career with Everton but left without having made a first-team breakthrough after spells on loan to Doncaster Rovers, Yeovil Town, Leyton Orient, Blackpool and Scunthorpe United.

Lundstram joined Oxford United in 2015, helped his side win promotion to League One and was made club captain at the age of 22 before moving on to help Sheffield United take a step up to the Premier League.

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson pointed out that "there was a lot of competition for his signature" after the midfielder's contract ran out following the Blades' relegation.

Gerrard is sure Lundstram will "enhance our squad" and says he is a player he has admired for some time.

"Having played in the Premier League, he has the undoubted quality to enhance our midfield with his technical ability and physicality and I was impressed with his attitude and ambition when we spoke over recent weeks," he said. "John is a winner and knows what is required to succeed at a club of this stature."

