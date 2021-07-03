Last updated on .From the section Scotland

O'Donnell answered his critics with a stand-out performance at Wembley

Scotland defender Stephen O'Donnell says the reaction to his Euro 2020 performances was "over the top" after he veered from scapegoat to hero.

The Motherwell full-back was heavily criticised following the 2-0 opening loss to the Czech Republic, before shining in the 0-0 draw with England.

O'Donnell, 29, started all three games as a closing defeat to Croatia cost Scotland a last-16 place.

"It's frustrating at times," he told BBC Sportsound.

"The criticism was a bit over the top but so was the praise. I try to stay somewhere in the middle.

"There were things in the England game I could have done better, but it was as if I'd never put a foot wrong in my career, the way the praise was after it."

The backlash to his part in the Hampden defeat to the Czechs prompted O'Donnell to contact his Motherwell manager Graham Alexander for reassurance.

"I was trying not to go on social media too much, but the gist I had was that I was horrendous," he said.

"The disappointment for me was on the ball I could have done more. Defensively I was fine, solid enough.

"The criticism for the goals was a bit harsh. The first one, if I leave my man early to cut out the cross and it gets slipped to him I get lambasted for that.

"I phoned my manager at Motherwell and had a wee chat with him. I always look at the negative. I spoke to him so I could make sure I wasn't in denial."

Despite a clamour for Nathan Patterson to be handed a first start in place of O'Donnell at Wembley, head coach Steve Clarke kept faith with the Fir Park wing-back.

And O'Donnell came close to a dream first Scotland goal when his volley brought a superb save from England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Had it gone, he "might have retired on the spot".

"To play the three games is something I'll never forget, it's an incredible achievement," he added.

"Being associated with Motherwell makes it even more special because a club that size hasn't had too many internationals."