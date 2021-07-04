Patrick Vieira takes over as Crystal Palace manager
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace have appointed Patrick Vieira to succeed Roy Hodgson as the club's manager.
The former Arsenal captain emerged as Palace's preferred candidate after a lengthy process since Hodgson announced he was leaving the club on 18 May.
More to follow.
