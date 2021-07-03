Euro 2020: Ukraine 0-4 England - 'England not settling for the semis' says Harry Maguire
England are not settling for a semi-final spot at Euro 2020 after they progressed to the last four by hammering Ukraine, says Harry Maguire.
The defender headed England's second goal in a stunning 4-0 win in Rome as England matched their run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals in Russia.
"Back-to-back semi-finals at a major tournament is a great achievement," Maguire told BBC Sport.
"I don't want to be a party pooper but we have another big game coming up."
He added: "We want to go further than at the World Cup."
England will face Denmark in their semi-final at Wembley next Wednesday. The winners will play Spain or Italy who play in Tuesday's semi-final, also being played at Wembley.
