Champions League - Qualifying First Round - 1st Leg
Champions League: Connah's Quay Nomads 2-2 Alashkert

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Connah's Quay score an equaliser
Connah's Quay Nomads are appearing in European competition for a sixth successive season

Connah's Quay Nomads fought back to secure a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier against Alashkert in Aberystwyth.

Craig Curran gave the hosts the lead, only for the Armenian side to hit back immediately through David Khurtsidze.

Khurtsidze was on target again just before half time, while Nomads skipper George Horan struck 10 minutes from time to earn his side a draw.

The second leg takes place in Yerevan on 14 July.

This is the second Champions League campaign for the Cymru Premier champions, and Andy Morrison's side will be looking to go one better after losing 2-0 to Bosnian champions FK Sarajevo in the first round of qualifying last season.

Albania's Teuta Durres or Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol await the winners in the second qualifying round with the losers dropping into the Europa Conference League.

Line-ups

Connah's Quay Nomads

  • 1Byrne
  • 8Morris
  • 7MullanBooked at 64mins
  • 5Horan
  • 2Disney
  • 6HarrisonSubstituted forOwensat 45'minutes
  • 9Wilde
  • 19Curran
  • 12PooleBooked at 82mins
  • 16OwenSubstituted forEdwardsat 45'minutes
  • 15HolmesSubstituted forMooreat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Insall
  • 11Davies
  • 14Moore
  • 17Owens
  • 21Williams
  • 23Edwards
  • 24Calderbank-Park

Alashkert

  • 22Cancarevic
  • 2Coelho Andrade
  • 88Santos das Neves
  • 33Boljevic
  • 5Kadio
  • 20Djialo EmbaloSubstituted forGlisicat 68'minutes
  • 3Voskanyan
  • 9HovsepyanSubstituted forYedigaryanat 67'minutes
  • 21Grigoryan
  • 27Khurtsidze
  • 97DavidyanSubstituted forMihajlovicat 90+14'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Yurchenko
  • 4Jovanovic
  • 7Gome
  • 10Glisic
  • 16Bezecourt
  • 17Yedigaryan
  • 77Aghekyan
  • 98Mihajlovic
  • 99Tankov
Referee:
Vasilis Dimitriou

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Connah's Quay Nomads 2, Alashkert 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Connah's Quay Nomads 2, Alashkert 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Alashkert. Branko Mihajlovic replaces David Davidyan.

  4. Booking

    Declan Poole (Connah's Quay Nomads) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Connah's Quay Nomads 2, Alashkert 2. George Horan (Connah's Quay Nomads) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Alashkert. Aleksandar Glisic replaces Embalo.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Alashkert. Artak Yedigaryan replaces Rumyan Hovsepyan.

  8. Booking

    Jamie Mullan (Connah's Quay Nomads) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Connah's Quay Nomads. Tom Moore replaces Daniel Holmes because of an injury.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Connah's Quay Nomads. Kris Owens replaces Daniel Robert Harrison.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Connah's Quay Nomads. Aeron Edwards replaces James Vaughan Owen.

  12. Second Half

    Second Half begins Connah's Quay Nomads 1, Alashkert 2.

  13. Half Time

    First Half ends, Connah's Quay Nomads 1, Alashkert 2.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Connah's Quay Nomads 1, Alashkert 2. David Khurtsidze (Alashkert) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Connah's Quay Nomads 1, Alashkert 1. David Khurtsidze (Alashkert) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Connah's Quay Nomads 1, Alashkert 0. Craig Carl Curran (Connah's Quay Nomads) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

