Connah's Quay Nomads are appearing in European competition for a sixth successive season

Connah's Quay Nomads fought back to secure a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier against Alashkert in Aberystwyth.

Craig Curran gave the hosts the lead, only for the Armenian side to hit back immediately through David Khurtsidze.

Khurtsidze was on target again just before half time, while Nomads skipper George Horan struck 10 minutes from time to earn his side a draw.

The second leg takes place in Yerevan on 14 July.

This is the second Champions League campaign for the Cymru Premier champions, and Andy Morrison's side will be looking to go one better after losing 2-0 to Bosnian champions FK Sarajevo in the first round of qualifying last season.

Albania's Teuta Durres or Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol await the winners in the second qualifying round with the losers dropping into the Europa Conference League.