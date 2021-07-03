Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Darius Charles made 85 appearances for Wimbledon before joining Wycombe in 2018

Central defender Darius Charles has re-joined AFC Wimbledon.

The 33-year-old, who helped the Dons win promotion to League One via the play-offs in 2016, was released by Wycombe Wanderers earlier this summer.

He joined the Dons on loan in March 2016 and made his move permanent that summer, staying for two years before helping Wycombe win promotion to the Championship in 2019-20.

He has previously has spells with Brentford, Stevenage and Ebbsfleet.

"In terms of playing he will be more as cover," said Wimbledon head coach Mark Robinson, who played alongside Charles in defence during his time at the club.

"He's very capable of playing, but I'm quite happy with the centre-back options that we've got.

"Darius will be there if we need him to play, but he's also there to implement everything we want around the changing room and the environment.

"We are going to have by far the youngest squad in the four divisions, so he is going to be there to provide that experience because he has promotions under his belt."

AFC Wimbledon have not disclosed the length of Charles' deal at Plough Lane.

