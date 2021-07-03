Billy Gilmour was a stand-out for Scotland at Wembley

Billy Gilmour will "fit in perfectly" at Norwich City and be a Premier League regular for the next decade, reckons new club-mate and Scotland colleague Kenny McLean.

Midfielder Gilmour agreed a season-long loan from Chelsea this week.

And McLean believes the 20-year-old is good enough to cement a regular place fo the newly-promoted side.

"His quality will ensure he plays week in and week out," McLean told BBC Sportsound.

"This league is going to be his level for the next 10-12 years. Long term, he will be a Chelsea midfielder. I don't think there's any doubt about that."

Gilmour made 11 appearances for Chelsea last season and started just three Premier League games.

An unused substitute in both the FA Cup and Champions League finals, he was called up to the Scotland squad for Euro 2020 following injuries to McLean and Rangers' Ryan Jack.

And he made a big impression on his first start, earning rave reviews for his performance in a 0-0 draw with England before a positive test for Covid-19 ruled him out of the final group game, a 3-1 loss to Croatia.

"Norwich showed an interest in him before that game at Wembley and they'd be panicking because I'm sure there was plenty more interest afterwards," said McLean.

"It's a great signing and I think he'll fit in perfectly. We try and play a bit and that will suit him because he wants to be on the ball and dictating games.

"Hopefully I can help him along with his progression. He wears my number 23 and he's already text me to say he's taking it!"

Scotland duo Kenny McLean (right) and Grant Hanley will be familiar faces for Gilmour

McLean, capped 20 times, missed out on Scotland's first major finals in 23 years after damaging knee ligaments in the final game of last season and says it was "probably the most down and disappointed I've been in my career".

However, he is now looking forward to returning to the English top flight, having scored once in 37 appearances in season 2019-20.

"It's been eight weeks and I was originally told 12 (to complete his recovery), but the last couple of weeks with the physio have not gone quite as well as I'd have hoped for," he said.

"I've not progressed too much. Twelve weeks would give me two weeks pre-season before Liverpool (on the opening day of the new campaign).

"I think we're in a good place. Last time we went up, we were a bit fragile and conceded a lot of goals. But we're harder to beat now and the manager has been building a team that can compete in the Premier League."