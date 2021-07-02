Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Porto are ready to offer €12million (£10.3m) with the potential for a further €5m (£4.3m) in bonuses for a Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. (Daily Record external-link via A Bola)

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson says the club are waiting to hear from two signing targets as he plans to bolster his attacking options. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Leigh Griffiths want to ensure his "legacy at this football club is a positive one" and has "some unfinished business", says Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, explaining a new contract for the striker. (Scotsman) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson says Shaun Rooney can build a foundation for "bigger and better things" at McDiarmid Park. (Courier) external-link

Hibernian will return with second bid for defender Jamie McCart after St Johnstone turned down their opening offer. (Courier) external-link

Rangers winger Ryan Kent has not been seen at pre-season training because he is nursing a niggling injury and is working in the gym as part of his recovery. (Scottish Sun) external-link

A group of Celtic fans plan a friendly protest on July 17 "to welcome and encourage the team and manager ahead of the upcoming season and to send a clear message that we are putting the board on notice". (Daily Record) external-link