Copa America - Quarter-final
BrazilBrazil1ChileChile0

Copa America: Brazil beat Chile and Peru overcome Paraguay to set up semi-final

Last updated on .From the section Football

Lucas Paqueta came on as a substitute to score Brazil's winner
Paqueta came on as a substitute to score Brazil's winner

Brazil had striker Gabriel Jesus sent off in their Copa America quarter-final against Chile but held on for a 1-0 win to set up a semi-final against Peru.

Lucas Paqueta gave Brazil an lead early in the second half before Jesus was sent-off within two minutes for a high kick on Eugenio Mena.

Chile piled on pressure but the closest they came to an equaliser was Ben Brereton's header hitting the bar.

Peru advanced after beating Paraguay 4-3 on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Brazil and Peru will now meet in a repeat of the 2019 final, which the former won 3-1.

"Jesus was just bad luck," said Brazil forward Neymar after the win against Chile. "He had his eye on the ball, not on the man, and unfortunately, he was sent off.

"Every day that goes by we have tests to make us stronger, to prove that we can play under all kinds of circumstances.

"Chile are a good team, they have great players and it is very difficult with a man less. Everyone deserves praise - the defence, the midfield, the forwards.

"We managed to withstand something that rarely happens to this team. It was a big test for us."

Peru came through an action-packed game against Paraguay, who took the lead through captain Gustavo Gomez early on.

However two goals from Gianluca Lapadula put Peru in front and, despite Paraguay having Gomez dismissed just before half-time, they equalised through Junior Alonso.

Yoshimar Yotun restored Peru's lead but, after they went down to 10 men when Andre Carillo was sent off in the 84th minute, Gabriel Avalos scored a last-minute leveller to send the tie to penalties.

Paraguay missed with three of their spot-kicks before Miguel Trauco scored the decisive penalty for Peru.

Line-ups

Brazil

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23EdersonBooked at 81mins
  • 2Danilo
  • 4Marquinhos
  • 3Thiago Silva
  • 16Lodi dos SantosSubstituted forMilitãoat 90+1'minutes
  • 5Casemiro
  • 8Fred
  • 9Gabriel JesusBooked at 48mins
  • 20FirminoSubstituted forTolentino Coelho de Limaat 45'minutes
  • 7RicharlisonSubstituted forSousa Soaresat 90+1'minutes
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 1Alisson
  • 11de Barros Ribeiro
  • 12Pereira da Silva
  • 13Leite de Souza Junior
  • 14Militão
  • 15Fabinho
  • 17Tolentino Coelho de Lima
  • 18Vinícius Júnior
  • 19Sousa Soares
  • 21Barbosa Almeida
  • 22Rech Ortiz
  • 25Douglas Luiz

Chile

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Bravo
  • 4Isla
  • 6SierraltaBooked at 58mins
  • 17Medel
  • 18VegasSubstituted forPalaciosat 64'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 2Mena
  • 8VidalBooked at 88mins
  • 13PulgarSubstituted forMenesesat 76'minutes
  • 20AránguizSubstituted forValenciaat 88'minutes
  • 11Vargas
  • 10SánchezSubstituted forBreretonat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Valencia
  • 5Roco
  • 7Pinares
  • 9Meneses
  • 12Arias
  • 14Galdames
  • 19Alarcón
  • 21Palacios
  • 22Brereton
  • 23Castellón
  • 25Núñez
  • 28Baeza
Referee:
Patricio Loustau

Match Stats

Home TeamBrazilAway TeamChile
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brazil 1, Chile 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brazil 1, Chile 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carlos Palacios (Chile) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Eduardo Vargas.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Chile. Conceded by Danilo.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Eder Militão replaces Renan Lodi.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Everton replaces Richarlison.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Eduardo Vargas (Chile).

  8. Post update

    Renan Lodi (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Eduardo Vargas (Chile) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arturo Vidal with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Chile. Conceded by Danilo.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Chile. Diego Valencia replaces Charles Aránguiz.

  12. Booking

    Arturo Vidal (Chile) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Francisco Sierralta (Chile).

  14. Post update

    Neymar (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Carlos Palacios (Chile).

  16. Post update

    Richarlison (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Booking

    Ederson (Brazil) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carlos Palacios (Chile) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jean Meneses.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Chile. Conceded by Ederson.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jean Meneses (Chile) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd July 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Argentina431072510
2Uruguay42114227
3Paraguay42025326
4Chile412134-15
5Bolivia4004210-80

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil4310102810
2Peru421157-27
3Colombia411234-14
4Ecuador403156-13
5Venezuela402226-42
View full Copa America tables

Top Stories