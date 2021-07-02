Last updated on .From the section Irish

Joe Thomson netted his second goal of the season in the win over Waterford

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins was "delighted" as his team chalked up a Brandywell victory at the 10th attempt this season by beating Waterford 2-0.

Teenage debutant Evan McLaughlin wasted a good chance before firing City in front just before the break.

Joe Thompson hit the top corner on 54 minutes to double Derry's lead and earn a win which moves them up to sixth.

"It's gone, thank goodness (winless run at home). I'm delighted and the players are delighted," said Higgins.

Derry finally finally broke their Brandywell duck after six draws and three defeats with a confident display against a Waterford team that offered little threat.

Junior was handed a start as he began a second loan spell with the Candystripes but it was McLaughlin who caught they eye after signing his first professional contract with the club during the week.

Missing out

McLaughlin should have done better as his scuffed shot was blocked by Kyle Ferguson and the 18-year-old then saw a strike saved by Brian Murphy at his nearpost.

It proved to be third time lucky as Waterford failed to clear, with the ball bobbling around in box before a persistent McLaughlin slotted home for a 42nd-minute opener.

The hosts remained in control in the second half and Thomson made it 2-0 as he swept the ball into the top corner for his second goal of the season.

Jamie McGonigle almost made an instant impact after coming on for his debut with the Dungiven striker's chip over Murphy landing just over the bar.

Murphy kept out two further efforts from the lively McGonigle before Waterford finally provided a threat with Nathan Gartside denying Cian Kavanagh and Jack Stafford.

City skipper Eoin Toal was lucky to escape with just a yellow card after a challenge on Kavanagh in the dying minutes before Derry were able to celebrate a home victory at last.

"I'm very pleased with the performance - for large periods of the game we were good, we created chances and I feel we in control," added Higgins.

"Evan (McLaughlin) just caught the eye from day one for me. I think he's a real talent and he's taken his opportunity. He should be proud of his debut display."