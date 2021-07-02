Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Martyn Waghorn scored twice in Derby's final-day draw with Sheffield Wednesday which kept them in the Championship

Coventry City have signed striker Martyn Waghorn on a two-year contract after his departure from Derby County.

The 31-year-old scored 30 goals in 123 appearances for the Rams, who had been in talks with Waghorn over a new deal.

The ex-Ipswich, Rangers and Leicester player scored five times for Derby last season as they narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship.

"Martyn brings undoubted quality and pedigree, as well as much experience," said Coventry boss Mark Robins. external-link

"His versatility too will add to the attacking options that we have at the Club and he'll no doubt be an important influence in the dressing room too."

The Sky Blues finished 16th in the second tier last season.

