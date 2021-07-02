Last updated on .From the section Derby

Derby County finished one point above the Championship relegation zone this season

Derby will play in the Championship next season after the English Football League decided not to appeal against a decision to just fine the club for their accounting policies.

The Rams were fined £100,000 and ordered to resubmit their accounts by an EFL disciplinary commission.

The EFL could have appealed against the verdict and demanded a points deduction - which would have brought relegation.

But the EFL believed it had no realistic chance of winning any appeal.

A statement read: "While the EFL does not agree that those sanctions are commensurate to the breaches found, following consultation with our legal advisors, the EFL Board has regrettably determined that there are insufficient grounds to appeal the sanction imposed by the Independent Disciplinary Commission."

The EFL had developed an interchangeable fixture list for next season for Derby and Wycombe Wanderers - who had finished one point behind the Rams - while the process was finalised.

Derby were cleared of breaching Financial Fair Play rules last year.

However, the EFL appealed against the decision to an independent tribunal and won the element of the case concerning how the club measured the value of players - called amortisation.

The Rams' £100,000 fine came after that arbitration panel decided the club had not followed standard accountancy rules in making their original submissions.

Wycombe owner Rob Couhig subsequently accused Derby of "systematic cheating" and said the Rams should be punished further for "years upon years of violating the rules".

Analysis

BBC Sport's Simon Stone

The EFL is deeply disappointed at how this has ended.

The feeling is the written reasons left them no realistic prospect of success with any appeal and therefore to proceed would have been counter-productive.

They do feel they have won an argument over the amortisation of players and will now press for a rule change to prevent any other club following the path Derby created.

As per the previous judgement, Derby now have to resubmit accounts for the years ending 30 June 2016, 30 June 2017 and 30 June 2018 by 18 August. The EFL will then assess them to see whether they meet their profit and sustainability rules.

However, any decision on that and subsequent case will have no effect on the start of the 2021-22 season. Derby will play in the Championship and Wycombe in League One.