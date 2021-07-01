Last updated on .From the section Livingston

Daniel Barden has temporarily swapped England's top flight for the Scottish Premiership in search of more first-team football

Livingston have signed Norwich City goalkeeper Daniel Barden on loan for the season.

The 20-year-old made his first-team debut and three further appearances last term as Norwich won promotion back to the Premier League.

Barden, a Wales Under-21 international, spent the previous campaign on loan with Bury Town after moving to Norwich from Arsenal in 2018.

He will compete with Max Stryjek for the starting slot at Livingston.

