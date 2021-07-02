Last updated on .From the section England

Euro 2020 quarter-final: Ukraine v England Date: Saturday, 3 July. Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Coverage: Live on BBC One with build-up starting at 19:00, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live. Click here for more details

Gareth Southgate says he will not be satisfied with beating Germany if England go on to lose to Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals on Saturday.

England will reach consecutive major tournament semi-finals if they beat Ukraine in Rome after qualifying for the last four at the 2018 World Cup.

Three Lions boss Southgate said his players were determined to improve on what they did at the last tournament.

"It would be a step forward," added Southgate on reaching another semi.

There were ecstatic scenes when England ended a 55-year wait for a knockout tie victory over Germany at Wembley on Tuesday to set up a last-eight meeting with Ukraine.

The winners at Rome's Stadio Olimpico on Saturday will face the Czech Republic or Denmark in the semi-final at Wembley next Wednesday.

But Southgate knows his players have to negotiate a tough game against Ukraine, ranked 24 in the world, if they are to progress.

"I personally won't be satisfied if we are going home on Sunday," Southgate told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I think the team and the staff are of the same mindset and we have got to carry that into the game with Ukraine.

"I'm very conscious that I knew how it felt at the time [beating Germany] and I knew how the fans were and how they would be around the country.

"We had a sense of that at the World Cup in Russia, but I also know what it took for us to go from a night like Colombia [when England needed penalties to advance after conceding a 93rd-minute equaliser] to getting a result against Sweden in the quarter-finals, and the journey we needed to go on psychologically.

"We started that process very quickly."