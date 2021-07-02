Boubakary Soumare: Leicester City sign midfielder from Lille on five-year deal
Leicester City have signed midfielder Boubakary Soumare from Lille on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee, reported to be about £17m.
The 22-year-old made 40 appearances for Lille last season, helping them clinch the Ligue 1 title in May.
Soumare helped France reach the quarter-finals of the European Under-21 Championship in May and said he is "proud and honoured" to join the Foxes.
"Leicester is a very ambitious club," he said.
"When they spoke to me about their plans and what they wanted from me, I knew straight away I wanted to come."
Soumare made 104 appearances in four seasons with Lille after joining them from Paris St-Germain, where he started his career as a youth player.
