Jack Harrison: Leeds sign Man City winger for £11m
Last updated on .From the section Leeds United
Leeds United have signed Manchester City winger Jack Harrison in an £11m deal.
The 24-year-old has been on loan at Elland Road since 2018 and has proved vital to their return to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa.
Harrison has not made a competitive appearance for City, having joined them from New York City FC in 2017.
The Englishman scored eight goals and registered eight assists in 36 league appearances for Leeds last season.
- Gaming can improve your mental health: Here are five titles to help you escape
- Grounded with Louis Theroux: Why isn't Frankie Boyle a fan of Ricky Gervais?