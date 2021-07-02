Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Finland's Jere Uronen was sent off for when the two nations last played each other in November 2020

Wales will play Finland in a friendly match ahead of World Cup Qualifying games against Belarus and Estonia.

The match, which will take place on 1 September in Helsinki, will be Wales' first after being knocked out of Euro 2020 in the round of 16 by Denmark.

Rob Page's side then face Belarus in Minsk on 5 September before returning home to play Estonia three days later.

No decision has been made yet whether or not spectators will be allowed to attend the match in Helsinki.

Wales faced Finland twice in 2020 during their successful Nations League campaign, winning on both occasions.

Kieffer Moore's late header was enough to seal victory in the opening match of that campaign away in Finland.

And Moore was once again on the scoresheet two months later, as Wales finished the Nations League with a 3-1 win against the Finns at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Harry Wilson and Dan James were also on target for Wales in a match which saw them concede for the first time in more than 12 hours of competitive football, Norwich City's Teemu Pukki ending that run.