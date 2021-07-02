Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Marius Zaliukas spent six years at Hearts and captained the club to the 2012 Scottish Cup

Hearts have retired their number 26 shirt for the upcoming season in honour of former captain Marius Zaliukas.

The Lithuanian died last October at the age of 36 after suffering from Motor Neurone Disease.

Hearts' home kit will bear the logo of charity MND Scotland on its front for the next two seasons.

Chief executive Andrew McKinlay says retiring the number Zaliukas wore while captaining the club to 2012 Scottish Cup success is a "fitting honour".

"We all couldn't believe it given the age he was. It was just so sad," McKinlay said.

"For this club, not just for Marius but one of the directors when Ann Budge took over, Robert Wilson, suffered from MND and we remember him as well."

Lithuania centre-back Zaliukas played 222 games for Hearts in his six-year spell from 2007.

Defender Craig Halkett has worn the 26 shirt since joining from Livingston two years ago and said after the death of the former captain he immediately thought of changing number as a tribute.

"As the season went on myself and the gaffer [Robbie Neilson] spoke about switching numbers but regulations make it hard to do in the middle of a season," said the 26-year-old.

"Once we came back for the new season we spoke about it again and I was more than happy to give the number up.

"I think its a great tribute to Zal who obviously did a lot for the club. He is a massive legend here and it was an easy decision for me to make."