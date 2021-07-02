Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Holders Glentoran are currently top of the Women's Premiership

Glentoran have been drawn away to Servette FC Chênois of Switzerland in the first round of the Women's Champions League.

The Premiership holders' one-legged tie will take place on 18 August.

In a new-look format this season, the competition has been split into two sections - the champions path and the league path.

The Glens are one of 43 teams in the champions path - the winners of the associations ranked eighth and below.

There are two rounds taking place before the 16-team group stage, which will commence in October.

Round one will consist of two stages, each of one-off matches, with the semi-finals played on 18 August and finals/third-place play-offs three days later.

The other teams in Glentoran's group, who will play each other in the semi-finals, are Romania's Universitatea Olimpia Cluj and Åland United of Finland.

The winners of each final, 11 in the champions path and four in the league path, will progress to the second round.

Linfield were the Women's Premiership representatives in last season's shortened Champions League, losing in a one-off match against Anderlecht.